Beyoncé’s Dad Attacks “Lying” Donald Trump

Beyoncé’s father calls out Donald Trump’s false claims about his daughter being booed, citing the rally’s true focus on unity and women’s rights.

Beyoncé was thrust into controversy last week after attending a campaign event for Kamala Harris in Houston, where her presence sparked a backlash from former President Donald Trump.

During one of his rallies in Wisconsin, Trump claimed that the crowd had booed Beyoncé after she failed to perform, mocking the singer and the Democratic Party.

“They got Beyoncé,” Trump stated at the event. “They said ‘Beyoncé’s coming to sing.’ But she didn’t sing, and people booed the hell out of her and Kamala.”

However, those close to the pop star, including her father, Mathew Knowles, quickly disputed Trump’s characterization.

In response to the claims, Mathew issued a stern rebuttal, insisting that no such boos occurred.

“I can unequivocally say no one was booing,” Mathew said in a statement to media outlets. “That’s just a lie. Everyone has the right to their own opinion, but they don’t get to lie.”

At the Houston event, Beyoncé didn’t perform any of her songs.

Instead, she delivered a heartfelt speech aimed at empowering women and advocating for a better future.

“I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” she stated in a moment of reflection.

With her words, the Grammy-winning singer focused on the need for unity and emphasized the importance of securing rights, especially concerning women’s independence and bodily autonomy.

As accusations and rebuttals continue to swirl, the divide between political figures and the entertainment world takes on new dimensions.

For Beyoncé, her message was clear: this wasn’t about fame or politics but about safeguarding the future for her children and others.

“A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided,” she said, highlighting the issues she sees as paramount for the next generation.