Fight Erupts Over Damon Dash Jewelry & Companies He Says He Doesn’t Own

Damon Dash faces mounting legal accusations that he is concealing valuable assets from creditors amid ongoing attempts to satisfy more than $8 million in debts.

The fiery allegations surfaced after Dash sold his one-third share of Roc-A-Fella Records for $1 million, a move that was part of efforts to address debts exceeding $8 million.

Dash still owes filmmaker Josh Webber an $823,284.71 judgment related to allegations of contractual breaches and defamation tied to their collaboration on the film Dear Frank.

Despite the auction of Dash’s ownership in Roc-A-Fella, Webber remains a creditor in line for repayment, as much of the proceeds were allocated to higher-priority debts, including Dash’s substantial tax liabilities.

His legal nemesis, Christopher Brown, represents filmmaker Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures. They claim Dash has been concealing major assets from creditors, including jewelry and intellectual property.

“Dash is simply attempting to avoid the transfer of the assets and is willing to lie to do it,” Brown said.

Brown further contended that Dash’s explanations don’t hold weight.

Dash’s denials about ownership are central to the accusations, including luxury jewelry prominently featured in his social media posts.

The pieces, such as custom gold necklaces bearing his monikers “Dame” and “Dusko Poppington,” are reportedly valued at high six-figure sums.

Dash insisted the jewelry belongs to others, but Brown argued those assertions are questionable, saying, “If Dash does not own the jewelry that he wears every day… there should be no issue with him proving who does.”

For further evidence, Brown dug up Dash’s 2019 and 2021 tax filings showcasing ownership stakes in businesses he has previously denied involvement with, including Lebanon Improvements LLC and 1996 Songs LLC.

Adding to the scrutiny, former business associate James DuBose provided an affidavit claiming Dash maintains rights to the film Honor Up via his company, Poppington LLC—a direct contradiction to Dash’s statements disavowing control over certain copyrights.

Dash’s legal team hit back, dismissing the claims as a “public harassment campaign” to tarnish his reputation.

Dash’s attorneys argued Brown and Weber are attempting to liquidate assets that he co-owns, such as copyrights related to Honor Up, and noted that tax authorities rank higher on the list of creditors seeking compensation from Dash’s remaining resources.

Still, the stakes remain perilously high for Damon Dash as the court considers whether properties tied to his company Poppington LLC and additional copyrights, including works like We Went to… China and Welcome to Blackroc, will end up on the auction block to satisfy debts.