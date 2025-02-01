Finesse2tymes Denies Threatening Woman And 11-Year-Old Rapper Lil King

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Finesse2tymes is wanted in Texas as accusations of threats against his former protégé King’s guardian intensify.

Finesse2tymes has denied serious allegations in Texas, where authorities have issued a warrant for his arrest following claims he directed terroristic threats toward a woman involved in the life of his Godson and former protégé, an 11-year-old boy known as Lil King.

Court documents obtained by TMZ state the incident unfolded on October 23 in the Humble, Texas community near Will Clayton Parkway.

Police were called to the scene after a woman, who reportedly acts as King’s guardian, accused the rapper and his brother of making menacing threats outside a local smoke shop.

Tension between the two parties appears to have stemmed from a custody dispute involving the child, whose full name remains private.

The situation between Finesse2tymes and young King has reportedly soured recently, following a fallout between mentor and mentee.

King has been vocal about their strained relationship, claiming Finesse2tymes attempted to mold him into a persona he wasn’t comfortable with.

In a video circulating online, King said, “You came and got me for who I am, and then you’re gonna try to change me for who I am.”

According to the arrest warrant, the altercation began when King and his guardian stopped by the smoke shop that afternoon to pick up the woman’s grandchild.

At some point, King was instructed to go inside and speak with Finesse2tymes, who had requested the encounter.

Moments later, King allegedly fled back to the car in what the woman described as a “panic,” yelling, “They trying to send me back to Memphis.”

The woman claims the rapper, accompanied by his brother, pursued them outside.

She alleges the situation escalated when Finesse2tymes’ brother made threatening remarks and gestured toward his waistband, which, according to the report, appeared to contain a firearm.

The court filing states Finesse2tymes shouted, “YOU GONNA DIE ON CAMERA TODAY,” a remark the woman said made her fear for her life.

The guardian quickly drove away with Lil King and four other children in the car. She later told police she believes Finesse2tymes is capable of following through on his alleged threats.

“[Finesse2tymes] did not threaten the complainant in any way. We are confident this matter will be resolved justly once the state of Texas applies the applicable law to the facts,” his lawyer, Carl A. Moore, said in a statement.

Authorities still want to apprehend Finesse2tymes over the allegations.