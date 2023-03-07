Finesse2Tymes Objects To Anyone Blaming Him For Deaths At GloRilla Concert

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Finesse2Tymes performed at a GloRilla concert where two people died and multiple others were injured in a crowd stampede.

Finesse2Tymes pushed back against any suggestion he’s responsible for the tragedy at a GloRilla concert in Rochester, New York.

Two women died in a crowd stampede at GloRilla’s show, which took place on Sunday (March 5). Finesse2Tymes, who performed at the event, spoke to TMZ about social media trolls blaming him for the deaths.

Finesse2Tymes initially commented on the deadly concert in an Instagram Stories post.

“Shyt crazy,” he wrote. “Wunt even there. Folks want me to lose so bad. Why?”

TMZ asked Finesse2Tymes to elaborate on the post. He explained why he took issue with anyone trying to point the finger at him.

“When it go on anywhere else, don’t nobody get blamed,” he said. “When it go on at my show, I get blamed.”

He continued, “As far as the situation in New York, condolences to the family and the people who was injured. I wanted to say that … Things got out of control and innocent people got hurt, but it wasn’t nothing violent going on. It’s just the internet.”

GloRilla addressed the concert deaths on Monday (March 6). She prayed for the families of the deceased and other concertgoers who were injured.

“I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show,” she wrote. “My fans mean the world to me. Praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.”

Listen to Finesse2Tymes talk about the stampede below.