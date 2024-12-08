Fire Marshal Storms Stage At Ludacris’ Fiery Show In Miami

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fire marshals shut down Ludacris’ Art Basel performance in Miami, spotlighting the city’s strict new event rules during the vibrant Art Week.

Ludacris‘ set at an Art Basel after-party in Miami received a special guest – a local fire marshal who joined him on stage to enforce the city’s increasingly stringent event regulations.

The rapper performed some of his iconic tracks, including “Area Codes” and “What’s Your Fantasy,” before officials intervened to make sure occupancy limits were being followed at the extravagant Star Island mansion.

The party, hosted by Nylon and Movado at Lenny Hochstein’s lavish waterfront estate, drew an A-list crowd as part of Miami’s Art Week festivities.

Attendees included stars like Janelle Monáe, Havana singer Camila Cabello, and DJ John Summit.

Despite the star-studded guest list and Ludacris’ undeniable energy on stage, the celebration was abruptly silenced after 30 minutes, leaving partygoers buzzing about the city’s tougher enforcement measures this year.

New municipal rules on Art Week gatherings require large private events to adhere to occupancy limits and noise restrictions, a move aimed at curbing disruptions in the area.

Law enforcement officers and fire officials were reportedly stationed at multiple venues hosting Miami Art Week parties, transforming what would have been a night of uninhibited fun into a tightly monitored affair.

This marked Ludacris’ debut at Art Basel Miami, a globally renowned series of exhibitions celebrating modern and contemporary art in cities like Miami Beach, Basel, and Hong Kong.

Speaking to Page Six ahead of the event, the rapper revealed his burgeoning interest in collecting art. “I just started collecting art,” he said. “I wanted to focus on it after focusing on real estate. You have to buy all the houses first before you get the art for them.”

Despite the fire marshal’s interruption, Ludacris shared his appreciation for the creative energy of Miami’s Art Week.

“I love all the creative energy that comes to the city. I don’t love the traffic, but I love all the creatives and all the art,” he added.