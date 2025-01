Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Azoffs’ FireAid concert will unite music and philanthropy to aid Los Angeles communities devastated by wildfires.

Irving and Shelli Azoff, two influential forces behind the scenes in the entertainment world, have unveiled plans for FireAid, a star-studded charity concert designed to aid communities ravaged by the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

The event will take center stage on January 30 at the cutting-edge Intuit Dome in downtown Los Angeles, promising an evening of music and unity for a region still reeling from disaster.

With just weeks to prepare, FireAid is poised to rally essential support for neighborhoods scorched by flames that forced thousands to flee areas like the Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Pasadena.

Proceeds from the night will directly fuel recovery efforts — from rebuilding infrastructure to assisting displaced families and funding advancements in fire prevention technologies.

“Our community is hurting right now,” the Azoff family said in a joint statement as they announced the concert. “We hope this brings some healing and much-needed resources as we look toward recovery.”

Though performers have yet to be announced, the timing of FireAid couldn’t be more strategic.

Scheduled to happen just three days before the Grammy Awards, the event’s lineup is expected to feature some of the biggest names in music rolling into town for the highly anticipated awards weekend.

The Azoffs, known for their influence in the industry, are teaming up with Live Nation and AEG Presents to ensure the night delivers both on stage and behind the scenes.

The venue — the state-of-the-art, newly christened Intuit Dome — will echo with performances while also symbolizing resilience as Southern California commits to fighting and recovering from wildfire outbreaks that have become more frequent and devastating.

Los Angeles has witnessed significant destruction in recent weeks as fires erupted across multiple neighborhoods.

Communities have been uprooted, family homes lost, and already stretched local resources pushed to the brink.

The Azoff-led FireAid initiative brings hope to those struggling and emphasizes the importance of preventive measures to minimize future calamities.