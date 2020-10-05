First-Week Sales Projections For 21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s ‘Savage Mode II’ Are In

(AllHipHop News)
21 Savage and Metro Boomin are currently on pace to score another #1 project for the respective résumés. The duo’s Savage Mode II is projected to easily take the top spot on the next album chart.
According to HitsDailyDouble, Savage Mode II is predicted to bring in 170,000-195,000 first-week units. If those numbers hold, 21 Savage will earn his second Number One following 2018’s I Am > I Was (131,000 first-week units).
Metro Boomin would also pick up his second Number One. Not All Heroes Wear Capes (99,000 first-week units) topped the Billboard 200 in 2018. The original Savage Mode peaked at #23 in 2017. Without Warning by 21 Savage, Metro Boomin, and Offset hit #4 in 2017.
In addition, Bryson Tiller’s Anniversary album is projected to open with 75,000-85,000 first-week units. The R&B singer/songwriter’s discography also contains 2015’s Trapsoul which peaked at #8 (22,000 first-week units) and 2017’s True to Self which debuted at #1(107,000 first-week units).