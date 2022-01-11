First-Week Sales Projections For The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ Album Are In

Will the XO leader match the numbers set by his ‘After Hours’ project?

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye returned last week with his latest studio LP. Dawn FM arrived on January 7 via XO Records/Republic Records.

HitsDailyDouble crunched the numbers in order to calculate the first-week sales projections for Dawn FM. The website forecasts an opening seven-day total of 150,000-170,000 units.

If that range holds up, The Weeknd will experience a significant sales drop from his last album. 2020’s After Hours debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 444,000 album-equivalent units.

After Hours spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard rankings. It became The Weeknd’s fourth Number One following 2015’s Beauty Behind the Madness, 2016’s Starboy, and 2018’s My Dear Melancholy.

Last year saw the Canadian singer-songwriter release The Highlights compilation. That 18-track, greatest-hits effort peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200.

Dawn FM contained a star-studded lineup of guest features. Hip Hop stars Tyler, The Creator and Lil Wayne as well as entertainment industry legends Jim Carrey and Quincy Jones contributed to the project.