First-Week Sales Projections For Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ Are In

Post Malone’s new album is also projected to hit six figures.

Travis Scott returned on July 28 with his fourth studio album, Utopia. How well is the project expected to do commercially in its opening week?

According to HitsDailyDouble, Travis Scott’s Utopia is on pace to collect 245,000-275,000 units from streams. The outlet also reports the numbers for direct-to-consumer sales have surpassed 200,000 units.

Utopia could cross the 500,000-unit mark for its first week of release. 2018’s Astroworld debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 537,000 album-equivalent units with 270,000 pure sales.

For Utopia, Travis Scott recruited a whos-who of talent as features. The project included vocals by Drake, Playboi Carti, Beyoncé, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, Future, SZA, and more.

It appears very likely Travis Scott will score another No. 1 album on the next Billboard 200. The Cactus Jack Records leader currently has two chart-toppers, including 2016’s Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight.

In addition to Travis Scott, another high-profile recording artist dropped a studio LP on July 28. Hip Hop/Pop star Post Malone let loose his Austin album on that date as well.

HitsDailyDouble has Malone’s Austin amassing around 100,000 first-week units. He also has two Number Ones on the Billboard 200. Both 2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys and 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding spent multiple weeks atop the chart.