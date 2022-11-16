First Young Dolph Day Planned On Anniversary Of Rapper’s Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Almost a year after he was savagely murdered, the family of Memphis rapper Young Dolph is planning to celebrate his life with the first-ever Young Dolph Day.

The IdaMae Foundation announced that on Thursday, November 17th, it plans to honor the hometown hero with a series of community service events to support children and their families.

Some people will be served lunch, kids will get free haircuts, and there will be giveaways with winter kits with coats, blankets, socks, gloves, and other must-haves.

The caption on Instagram stated, “The IdaMae Foundation & @youngdolph presents “Dolph Day of Service” on 11/17. We encourage you to go out and support your community in ANY way. No act of kindness is too big or small. Upload your good deeds to Dolph Day.com #Streetexecs #DolphDay #Dolphserviceday #LongLiveDolph”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021, Young Dolph was gunned down in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, outside of his favorite bakery, Makeda’s Butter Cookies.

Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was only36-years-old when he was murdered and is sorely missed by his fans, friends, and family.

The event will take place at the Hospitality Hub from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.