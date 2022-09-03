Fivio Foreign And Mellow Rackz Break Up Around Her Birthday

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

There is trouble in paradise for two of Hip-Hop’s favorite couples, as reports fly alleging Drill rapper Fivio Foreign and his girlfriend Mellow Rackz have called it splits.

The first bit of rumbling comes from Rackz posting in her Instagram Stories a pretty definitive declaration of her relationship status: “Single ASF,” announcing the news a little bit before her Sept. 2 birthday.

This comes a week after the two were spotted out kicking it.

A different story than what the bombshell was saying earlier in the summer when she posted on social media “Say sorry .. and I promise he not gon touch u #mine (emojis diamond ring and lock & key.)

The Florida native, who used to be connected to another chart-topping rapper Kodak Black, is not the only one talking. The New York big stepper posted on is social media a classic response: laughing emojis. He appears to be replying to Rackz’s comments, “N##### b acting up round ya b day ur not slick (crying emojis).”

She then threw out the quip, “Keep the same energy.”

To add fuel to the fire, people started insinuating that the two were never in a relationship in the first place because he seemed to be kicking it with his children’s mother Jasmine, but the “City of Gods” rapper shut that down.

“Wtf I look like fake’n a relationship Imma whole Brooklyn N####.”

Wtf I look like fake’n a relationship 😂 Imma whole Brooklyn N####. — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) September 3, 2022

Earlier in the day, he posted on his Instagram Story a video of him with Jay-Z’s “Song Cry” playing and Jasmine popping through, sparking all kinds of drama.

But Rackz is keeping it cute. An account linked to the one retweeted by Fivio said, “Never no bad blood always good vibes” and “Less problems in life the easier it is.”

Never no bad blood always good vibes — mellowrackz (@mellowrackz1) September 2, 2022