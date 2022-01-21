Fivio Foreign Blasts Trinidad James For Claiming He Made “Going Viral” Trendy

Plus, Soulja Boy claims he was the first rapper to go viral.

Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign had something to say about comments Atlanta’s Trinidad James made in 2021. Last year, James appeared on the Drink Champs podcast where he talked about the success of his “All Gold Everything” song.

“I’m a fan of Hip Hop,” Trinidad James told Drink Champs hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “We’ve never said that term like, ‘That n#### went viral today.’ That just wasn’t in our vocabulary until ‘All Gold Everything’ came out.”

The 2013 XXL Freshman continued, “Then every [record] label from then on out, until right now, is still trying to find artists to make them go viral. That’s what they do.”

This week, Fivio Foreign decided to respond to those Trinidad James claims from eight months ago. The “Big Drip” rhymer took to Twitter to share his opinion about the “going viral” discussion.

“Trinidad James musta lost his fuccin mind talkin he started da word Viral,” tweeted Fivio Foreign on Wednesday. That tweet collected over 1,300 likes on the platform.

Ten years ago, Trinidad James dropped the “All Gold Everything” single. The Devon “M.E.” Gallaspy-produced track became a Top 40 hit and eventually earned Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Fellow Atlanta native Soulja Boy jumped into the “going viral” conversation as well. The “Crank That” hitmaker replied to a post about the Fivio Foreign-Trinidad James situation in DJ Akademiks’s Instagram comment section.

Soulja Boy wrote, “I was the first rapper to go viral 😂I went viral before ‘viral’ was a word 😂😂😂.” That comment amassed more than 7,000 likes on Instagram and over 400 replies.

2007’s “Crank That” was Soulja Boy’s breakout hit. The lead single off the souljaboytellem.com album peaked at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for seven weeks. “Crank That” also garnered Soulja Boy a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song.