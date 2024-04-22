Fivio Foreign Claims He Punched Friend-Turned-Foe Ether Da Connect, Video Emerges

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fivio Foreign and Ether Da Connect were friends for years, but the two rappers are no longer on good terms.

Fivio Foreign got involved in an altercation with his former friend Ether Da Connect over the weekend. The incident occurred after the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday (April 20).

Footage of the altercation surfaced on social media. Fivio commented on his run-in with Ether via Instagram Stories.

“Betchu that big bozo n#### won’t go live about how I punched him in [the] face outside the Barclay,” the Columbia Records rapper wrote. “This why I don’t care to respond to none of these tough guys.. Boy said wait that’s my brother. N#### we ain’t brothers tf. I would post the vid of boy running but I don’t condone internet movies. New Music coming soon..”

Ether fired back by accusing his friend-turned-foe of using him to promote music. He also downplayed Fivio’s version of events.

“All I’ma say is cocaine is a helluva drug,” Ether said in an Instagram Stories video. “That’s all I’m saying. Listen, y’all take that and y’all do what y’all want to do with that. God bless.”

Ether shared a brief clip of the incident. He laughed at Fivio, denying any punch landed.

“My Boi Was Fighting Himself,” Ether wrote.

Fivio did not publicly respond to Ether’s accusations. Ether appeared to take another jab at Fivio via social media on Monday (April 22).

“A LOT OF N##### POST S### ON THE INTERNET CUZ THEY TRYNA LET POLICE KNOW WHATS GOING ON PURPOSE,” Ether wrote. DON’T LET THAT GO OVA YA HEAD!!”

Fivio and Ether were close friends for years before their fallout. Just a few months ago, Ether said he and Fivio had “no real issues” despite apparent tension between the two.

“I don’t wish bad on nobody,” Ether said in a January interview.

Watch footage of the altercation below.