Fivio Foreign Drops Debut Album ‘B.I.B.L.E.’ With New Visuals

Fivio Foreign has released his first album B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth) and gave his fans a few extras on the side.

Fivio Foreign just dropped his highly anticipated new album B.I.B.L.E. with a few added surprises for his loyal fans.

The Brooklyn drill rapper’s debut studio album was executive produced by Kanye West, who also features on the previously released single “City of Gods” alongside Alicia Keys. The 17-track project includes appearances from A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, DJ Khaled, Blueface, Ne-Yo, and Chlöe Bailey. Quavo also joins Fivio Foreign twice on B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth).

He also gave his fans a little something extra, dropping the visuals to “For Nothin” hours before the album’s arrival. Watch it below.

“SURPRISE,” he wrote, announcing the video on Instagram. “Thank 2 all my loyal Fans & Supporters 🔥🔥 Im giving y’all a video w the album 2nite 🔥🔥 Tune in let’s break the internet 🔥🔥”

Earlier this week, Fivio Foreign dropped a documentary to coincide with the release of his album. The film explores his journey, including how he coped with the loss of loved ones.

“I’ve been losing family members and people around me all my life,” he says in one scene. “That was something that was always present — death. God took my mother from me. Them type of moments, you kinda question God a little bit. But you shouldn’t, because everything happens for a reason. We get sad, but we understand that’s just a part of life.”

Meanwhile, Fivio celebrated the success of his “We Go Up” collaborative effort with Nicki Minaj. The rapper thanks God, scoring his first-ever No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales Chart.