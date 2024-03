The thoughtful gift arrived as the pop singer and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, took home the trophy in the Best Original Song category for “What Was I Made For?” from the “Barbie” film soundtrack.

Flavor Flav and his Public Enemy partner-in-rhyme, Chuck D, recently teamed up for a single called “Everywhere Man.” Keeping up with the theme, Flav continues to pop up, well, everywhere. Most recently, he was spotted at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, where he gifted Billie Eilish a customized Barbie clock necklace.

The thoughtful gift arrived shortly as Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, took home the trophy in the Best Original Song category for “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie film soundtrack. Flavor Flav shared several photos of his night at the Oscars, which included one of Eilish showing off the pink and white clock as Jon Batiste laughs in the background. Flavor Flav also rocked his own Barbie clock necklace for the affair.

Flavor Flav is in the middle of a career resurgence after getting sober a few years ago. He and Chuck D hadn’t been on the best of terms until recently, when they started doing shows together again. In January, Chuck hopped on the aforementioned single, “Everywhere Man.” While it wasn’t necessarily a Public Enemy reunion track, it marked the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees’ first collaboration in years.

Flav and co-writer/producer Sam Hollander were able to take it to the next level. With the assistance of new technology, "Everywhere Man" has been translated into 27 different languages. They collaborated with artists around the globe to get the rhythm and music right in each of the languages, which includes Arabic, Bangladesh, Chinese, Dutch, French and German.

“I give my thanks to God for even being able to have the power and opportunity to do all of this,” Flavor Flav told AllHipHop at the time. “A lot of brothers from our era aren’t here to talk about it, but God has been preserving us. We ended up becoming mouth pieces to the world. Our music, it helped shape and change a lot of people’s lives and it even helped change our own. I’m just grateful to be able to wake up today.”