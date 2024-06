Despite his new path in life, the 65-year-old Hip-Hop icon still gets flak for his checkered past, which includes periods of addiction, criminal charges and subsequent jail time.

Flavor Flav is on a mission to not only take better care of himself but also do good for others.

As the Public Enemy legend celebrates four years of sobriety, he appears frustrated by the media’s tendency to paint him in a negative light. Despite his new path in life, the 65-year-old Hip-Hop icon still gets flak for his checkered past, which includes periods of addiction, criminal charges and subsequent jail time.

On Sunday (June 30), Flavor Flav penned a lengthy Instagram post both recognizing his hardships and encouraging media outlets (and people in general) to have more compassion.

“I’m in a new Era of my life… my golden years,” he explained. “and Imma use these years to give back and make a positive difference in everything I can. Imma also live life to the fullest and nobody is going to turn back time on me!! I live every day knowing that I can make a difference in other people’s lives…even if it’s with a hug or handshake cuz ya never know what anyone else is going thru. And I been thru it.”

Flav then opened up about his journey to sobriety, noting it hasn’t been an easy road. He continued, “I am 4 years sober from cigarettes and alcohol that started when I was just 6 years old. I been 15+ years sober from hard drugs that started back when black communities were targeted. Everyone makes mistakes and I’ve had to live mine publicly. I’m proud to share my sobriety journey and thanks to my friends and family and those who support me.”

In 2011, Flavor Flav, who first came to prominence as a member of Public Enemy and later as a television personality on VH1’s Flavor of Love, told the Australian radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show that when his drug problem was at its worst, he would spend up to $2,600 a day on crack cocaine.

Three years later, Flav was pulled over on Long Island’s Meadowbrook Parkway for driving 79 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, and was charged with possession of marijuana and unlicensed operation of a vehicle. Authorities discovered Flav had 16 suspensions on his license as he was en route to his mother’s funeral. Flav was then arrested near Las Vegas in May 2015 for speeding and driving under the influence. Under new management, Flav seems to have found a renewed sense of purpose and wants to help others who might be wrestling their own substance abuse issues.

“To everyone out there struggling with addiction, it is a real battle you fight every day,” he added. “But I’m still here and you know what…I DID IT…and if I can do it…anyone can do it!!”

Flavor Flav then targeted blogs and other publications, saying, “To every media outlet that tries to capitalize on my goodwill initiatives and tear me down by bringing up my past or old interviews…do better and bring up today and what I do now. Alwayz been a trail blazer to bring about positive change.

“I am constantly volunteering my time, energy, and resources to help others. Every day,,, I out here buying school supplies from teacher wish lists. Every week I out there serving the homeless and underprivileged communities. Every year I buy foster and underprivileged kids their entire Christmas wish list. I ain’t out there promoting it…but enough know cuz I be I receiving hundreds of requests for donations every single day,,, and I wish I had the capacity and means to help everyone. And imma keep doing my best.”

Flav concluded, “I’m proud of the man I am today. The father I am. The friend. The hype man to all those who need support. I’ve made this statement before: Allow for people to grow and change in a supportive manner and Don’t let anyone hold you to your past, I wear the clock, my clock goes clockwise not counter clockwise,,, Which side are you on?? Look forward not backwards.”