Flavor Flav Issues Warning After Flying Object Hits Harry Styles In Face During Vienna Concert

Flavor Flav has issued a warning to concert goers. With the uptick in objects being thrown at performers, the Public Enemy legend hopped on Twitter to ream offenders. He wrote, “STOP this fcking s###. “It’s HARD WORK giving 100%…100% of the time for hours to entertain the fans. Don’t make it harder and don’t ruin it for everyone. I watched Harry Styles during rehearsals at the Grammys. Homeboy just tryin to make y’all happy.”

Flav included a clip of the incident, which shows the pop singer getting hit in the eye by an unidentified object while performing in Vienna. In a fan-captured video, the former One Direction member is heading down the runway with his microphone when he’s accosted. He winces in pain, bends over and covers his eye with his hands.

The disturbing new trend has plagued headlining artists in recent weeks. The issues began last month in New York, when pop singer Bebe Rexha was smacked in the face with a cellphone. The person responsible for the assault was arrested. Rexha’s injuries were relatively serious and required stitches at a nearby hospital. She later addressed the incident on Instagram, writing simply, “I’m good” alongside a photo of herself battered and bruised.

P!NK, on the other hand, was the recipient of a strange item. While performing at London’s Hyde Park Festival two weeks ago, someone tossed a bag of human ashes near her feet. In a video of the bizarre event, P!NK picks up the plastic bag in singing “Just Like a Pill.” Speaking directly to an audience member, she asked, “Is this your mom? I don’t know how to feel about this.”

As for Flavor Flav, the 64-year-old has been vocal on social media lately. On Friday morning (July 7), Flavor Flav shared a screenshot to Instagram with the headline: “Flavor Flav Says Iconic Clock Necklace Was Inspired By A ‘Crackhead.’”

He added in the caption: “FROM FLAVOR FLAV HIMSELF. Whoever wrote this headline is a complete A##HOLE!!! If you read the story, I never said the crackhead inspired the clock. I said THAT MY BOY BAZERK PUT THE CLOCK AROUND MY NECK AS A JOKE!! that’s were the inspiration came From. NOT THE CRACKHEAD you a##hole writer GET IT RIGHT.”