Flavor Flav Claims He Was Kicked Out Of 2024 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony 

Flavor Flav was hanging out backstage at the 92nd annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Rockefeller Center when he was asked to leave.

On Wednesday evening (December 4), the Public Enemy co-founder was enjoying the festivities that officially kicks off the holiday season in the city. However, it all went downhill after he went to hang out with Backstreet Boys.

Flav took to X (Twitter) to explain what happened.

“I feel weird,” he began. “I was invited to the Rockefeller Tree Lighting tonite and I was escorted to see my boys,,, THE BACKSTREET BOYS,,, and we were backstage in their dressing room,,, security came up to me and says @nbc does not want me in this area and I need to leave.”

He continued, “At the same time,,, their social media woman came up and asked to capture social content. What did I ever do to NBC or anyone,,?? all I ever do is try to spread joy and love,,, and I think I did that for NBC at the Olympics.”

Angry Fans Defend Flavor Flav

Many on social media agreed and voiced their support of Flavor Flav while calling out NBC.

“Shame on @nbc for their shoddy treatment of Flavor Flav,” wrote one fan. “He’s out there spreading joy and kindness and your organization doesn’t want that? I’m sure you were happy with the attention/ money he garnered for you during the Olympics. @FlavorFlav deserves respect and kindness.”

Shame on @nbc for their shoddy treatment of Flavor Flav. He's out there spreading joy and kindness and your organization doesn't want that? I'm sure you were happy with the attention/ money he garnered for you during the Olympics. @FlavorFlav deserves respect and kindness. pic.twitter.com/6df0HlTA8T — MamaKat (@bookkitten) December 5, 2024

Another added, “This is some b#######. All that Flavor Flav did for NBC during The Olympics and put his money up to sponsor many US athletes who needed the help. Wtf are y’all doing @nbc.”

This is some b#######. All that Flavor Flav did for NBC during The Olympics and put his money up to sponsor many US athletes who needed the help.



Wtf are y'all doing @nbc https://t.co/IwwzVsYfZY — Real DEI's In Paris (@unibroward4405) December 5, 2024

A third noted, “Flavor Flav is a legend in Hip Hop and an innovator. Public Enemy is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He is also an innovator in another medium: reality TV. And a lot of shows across NBCUniversal would not exist without him, if we are keeping it really real. This man has the biggest heart and is spreading kindness in a world that is cold and cruel. Respect our legends. Do better, NBC.”

Flavor Flav is a legend in Hip Hop and an innovator. Public Enemy is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



He is also an innovator in another medium: reality TV. And a lot of shows across NBCUniversal would not exist without him, if we are keeping it really real.



This man has… pic.twitter.com/n2iWRFPX3M — win a case (@2SweetScorpio) December 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Flavor Flav deleted his tweet but revealed, “My spirit is broken.”

I deleted the tweet,,, but my spirit is broken. — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) December 5, 2024

Nonetheless, he didn’t miss out on the tree lighting. Check out the video below.