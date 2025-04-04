Flavor Flav Owns Up To Sobriety Relapse; Vows To Keep Fighting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Flavor Flav revealed he relapsed after four years sober and says he’s starting over with renewed commitment to his recovery journey.

Flavor Flav has admitted that he briefly relapsed after more than four years clean, calling it a mistake and recommitting to sobriety.

The Public Enemy hype man, 64, used his Instagram Stories on Thursday (April 3) to break the news to his followers, saying he wanted to be transparent about his misstep.

“I remain authentic to who I am and a large part of the past 4.5 years for me has been my sobriety journey. I think I’ve been an inspiration to many that if I could get sober, anyone can do it,” Flav wrote.

“But just when you think it’s easy, it ain’t. I briefly relapsed. I say this to admit my mistake and publicly hold myself accountable.”

Flav said he’s now back at “Day 1” and plans to keep moving forward. “Time didn’t stop, my journey continues,” he added.

The Hip-Hop icon has spoken openly in the past about the depths of his addiction, revealing in interviews that he once spent almost $1 million a year on drugs.

“There was a time that I was spending $2,400 to $2,600 a day… for six years straight,” Flavor Flav admitted in 2023. “You do the math. That’s how much I spent on drugs.”

Flavor Flav said he kept his substance use hidden from the public for years. He considers his survival a second chance to help others avoid the same path.

“I am a human being who makes mistakes,” he wrote in his post. “It doesn’t make me a bad person. I hope those who are around me support my choice to be sober.”