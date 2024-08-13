Flavor Flav’s Bronze Clock Gift For Jordan Chiles Gets Her Mother’s Attention

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The gymnast is currently taking some time off from social media as she focuses on her mental health.

The bronze medal Jordan Chiles was awarded at the 2024 Paris Olympics was recently stripped from the gymnast over a score dispute. Upon hearing the news, Flavor Flav—the official sponsor for the U.S. women’s water polo team—vowed to gift her a bronze clock.

“Ayyy YOOOO @ChilesJordan, imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE, and that’s something NO ONE else has!!!” he wrote on Twitter (X). “Hit me up my girl, I gotchu!!!” In record time, Flavor Flav delivered on his promise, saying, “USA gonna Fight the Powers that be for our girl Jordan Chiles, but in the meantime between time, I gots ya this one of a kind Bronze clock. Thankx to @ROCK’N STONES for creating this gem so quickly!!!”

Ayyy YOOOO @ChilesJordan ,,, imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE,,, and that’s something NO ONE else has,!!! Hit me up my girl,,, I gotchu,!!! pic.twitter.com/qFVzkgkx25 — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 11, 2024

USA gonna Fight the Powers that be,,, in the meantime between time,,,

Imma always a man of my word @ChilesJordan https://t.co/evxFPV0YEd pic.twitter.com/rz72uZeWEz — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Chiles is justifiably taking time away from social media as she focuses on her mental health. Par for the course, she’s been a victim of cyberbullying since the whole debacle kicked off. Her mother Gina, on the other hand, did happen to see Flavor Flav’s posts and responded kindly, “Thank you. Means the world. She’s not on socials right now, as you can imagine. I’ll share it with her.”

Chiles had initially finished fifth in the competition on August 5 before U.S. coach Cecile Landi successfully lobbied that Chiles’ difficulty score had been undercredited. Officials on the scene agreed and adjusted her score by 0.1 points to 13.766, which elevated Chiles above two Romanian athletes. Consequently, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said he’d refuse to attend the Olympic closing ceremony in protest.

Nearly a week later, the International Olympic Committee said it would abide by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ruled that Landi’s protest was made 64 seconds after scores were posted—while the deadline for such debate is one minute.

Chiles’ bronze medal, which she won for her floor exercise routine, was ultimately stripped by the International Olympic Committee and given to Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu. The decision caused an uproar on social media, with many calling it “deeply anti-Black.”

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee filed an appeal, but it was denied.

Flavor Flav’s involvement in the Olympics began when he saw a social media post from the U.S. women’s water polo team’s captain, Maggie Steffens, seeking financial support. Moved by their dedication, Flav decided to sponsor the team for five years, providing both financial backing and energetic support.

In addition to cheering from the sidelines, he joined the team during training sessions, bringing his trademark enthusiasm to boost the players’ morale. His involvement has also helped bring more attention to water polo, particularly among communities that traditionally haven’t engaged with the sport​.