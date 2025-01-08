Flo Rida’s Upcoming K-Pop Collab Sparks Viral Debate 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Flo Rida sparked a viral debate after announcing his upcoming single featuring K-Pop stars Heeseung and Jake and Paul Russell.

Flo Rida is causing a stir online over his upcoming single featuring K-Pop stars ENHYPEN’s Heeseung and Jake alongside rapper Paul Russell.

On Monday Tuesday (January 7), the Carol City native announced the song, titled “Confessions” in an Instagram post.

However, the news ignited a social media frenzy among younger audiences, many of whom appeared unfamiliar with Flo Rida. Countless users claimed they had never heard a single song of his, despite his catalog of hits.

Nonetheless, other fans were quick to set the record straight, schooling them on his legacy of chart-topping tracks.

“i refuse to believe y’all don’t know flo rida,” said one befuddled fans. “You probably heard his songs, just didn’t know it was him. bro has been making BANGERZ for more than a decade now c’mon.”

i refuse to believe y'all don't know flo rida 😭 you probably heard his songs, just didn't know it was him. bro has been making BANGERZ for more than a decade now c'mon 😩 — sushi 🥢 (@jjaevist) January 8, 2025

Another questioned, “Have yall ever been to a club….a concert…..prom…. middle school dance”

A third person quoted one us Flo Rida’s most well-known songs, writing “This is the man that sings SHAWTY HAD THEM APPLE BOTTOM JEANSS BOOTS WITH THE FURRRR THE WHOLE CLUB WAS LOOKIN AT HERRRR.”

guys this is the man that sings SHAWTY HAD THEM APPLE BOTTOM JEANSS BOOTS WITH THE FURRRR THE WHOLE CLUB WAS LOOKIN AT HERRRR — ۟ (@nikijbol) January 8, 2025

A different user shared a screen shot showing billions of Spotify streams, writing simply, “oh woah”

oh woah 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RnDAyfzAMg — ㅡ leah | fan account (@heeseuven) January 8, 2025

While Flo Rida hasn’t dropped an album since Wild Ones in 2012, the two-time Grammy Award-winner has is one of music’s best-selling artists, selling over 80 million records worldwide. He’s also racked up numerous platinum and multi-platinum RIAA certified singles.

Flo Rida’s “Confessions” is set to drop this Friday, January 10.