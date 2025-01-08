Flo Rida’s Upcoming K-Pop Collab Sparks Viral Debate 

Flo Rida is causing a stir online over his upcoming single featuring K-Pop stars ENHYPEN’s Heeseung and Jake alongside rapper Paul Russell.
On Monday Tuesday (January 7), the Carol City native announced the song, titled “Confessions” in an Instagram post.
However, the news ignited a social media frenzy among younger audiences, many of whom appeared unfamiliar with Flo Rida. Countless users claimed they had never heard a single song of his, despite his catalog of hits.
Nonetheless, other fans were quick to set the record straight, schooling them on his legacy of chart-topping tracks.
“i refuse to believe y’all don’t know flo rida,” said one befuddled fans. “You probably heard his songs, just didn’t know it was him. bro has been making BANGERZ for more than a decade now c’mon.”
Another questioned, “Have yall ever been to a club….a concert…..prom…. middle school dance”
A third person quoted one us Flo Rida’s most well-known songs, writing “This is the man that sings SHAWTY HAD THEM APPLE BOTTOM JEANSS BOOTS WITH THE FURRRR THE WHOLE CLUB WAS LOOKIN AT HERRRR.”
A different user shared a screen shot showing billions of Spotify streams, writing simply, “oh woah”
While Flo Rida hasn’t dropped an album since Wild Ones in 2012, the two-time Grammy Award-winner has is one of music’s best-selling artists, selling over 80 million records worldwide. He’s also racked up numerous platinum and multi-platinum RIAA certified singles.
Flo Rida’s “Confessions” is set to drop this Friday, January 10.