Flo Rida Wins $82M Judgement In Celsius Energy Drink Lawsuit

Flo Rida reportedly scored a huge victory in his lawsuit against energy drink company, Celsius. According to Forbes, a jury handed down the exorbitant judgement in a Florida courtroom on Wednesday (January 18). In total, the jury awarded Flo Rida $82,640,450 in damages, $27 million of which represent 250,000 Celsius shares Flo Rida said he was owed by the company.

Flo Rida signed an endorsement deal with the company in 2014, which was renewed in 2016. But 2021, he sued the brand, claiming he wasn’t given stock options and other bonuses he was promised. The lawsuit stated: “It was specifically contemplated that as Celsius profited in the future, additional compensation would be paid by Celsius in the form of shares of company stock and ongoing royalties.”

Celsius, which has experienced a recent boom in sales, has seen its shares go from $1 to $100 a piece. Celsius’ attorneys argued the company’s contract with Flo Rida expired in 2018 and that the satute of limitations for Flo Rida to bring the complaint had passed. But the jury found Celsius breached its 2014 agreement with Flo Rida and “fraudulently concealed information” relating to the breach.

Flo Rida’s attorney, John Uustal, said in closing arguments his client wanted the one-percent ownership he was promised, “not necessarily a specific dollar amount.” He maintained Celsius’ partnership with Flo Rida “turned around the ailing company’s fortunes for the better.”