Flo Rida’s 6-Year-Old Son In ICU, Suffered “Severe Injuries” In Fall From 5-Story Window 

The mother of Flo Rida‘s son has filed a lawsuit claiming the building’s managers were “negligent and careless,” leading to her son’s fall.

Flo Rida‘s six-year-old son is in Intensive Care after suffering “severe” injuries in a fall from a fifth-floor apartment window earlier this month.

The little boy is a special needs child and has reportedly been diagnosed with autism and a brain condition. As a result of the fall, he suffered a shattered pelvis, left metatarsal fractures, a Grade 3 liver laceration, internal bleeding, and collapsed lungs.

According to various reports, Zohar Dillard’s mother, Alexis Adams, has taken legal action against Jersey City. In a lawsuit filed on Mar. 27 by attorney Steven P. Haddad, Adams claims the building has “windows that posed a hazardous condition.”

She also alleged the apartment building’s management was “negligent and careless and did not install size guards on the window,” which led to her son falling onto the concrete pavement below. News 12 New Jersey reports Adams said repeated requests to have window guards were ignored.

The fall was reportedly three weeks ago. Zohar remained in intensive care as of Mar. 29, according to Haddad.

“As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces. I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures,” Adams wrote in a statement. “It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma knowing that this could’ve been avoided.”