Florida Rapper Kodak Black’s Trespassing Case Dropped

Lawyer says that “the State agreed that this arrest and charge were not warranted.”

Rapper Kodak Black is celebrating as his most recent legal woes have been dismissed. Trespassing charges, filed by his old housing complex, have been dismissed with a judge saying that they were “not warranted.”

The news was announced by the Haitian chart-topper’s attorney.

Bradford Cohen took to his Instagram to share the update with the artist’s fans and supporters.

He captioned, “Case dismissed yesterday, the State agreed that this arrest and charge were not warranted Quick legal discussion….a cease and desist letter is not a trespass notice. A cease and desist to a corporation is not notice to an individual. An invitee to a home, by the legal renter/occupant, cannot be trespassed by a landlord.”

AllHipHop.com reported that the “Wake Up In The Sky” rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri,

was arrested on New Year’s Day in Broward County, FL. Residents were up in arms, stating that Kodak Black is welcomed and beloved, adding value by bringing gifts and joy to the community.

After the arrest, the lawyer took to Instagram and shared that his client was there to help five families in the Golden Acres housing community and make sure their bills were paid during the holiday.



Cohen said, “Can you imagine being arrested for trespass in the neighborhood you grew up, gave away 20k in toys, 20k in turkeys and 15k in Ac units because the Pompano Housing Authority considered a cease and desist letter sent to a record label a trespass notice? Legally they are exposing themselves to a civil lawsuit. Trespass has to be after proper notice, proper notice was never given, yet BSO decided to make an arrest for trespass on the night Kodak took care of 5 families in Golden acres to make sure all their bills were paid for Christmas.”