Floyd Mayweather Breaks Silence Following Altercation With Angry Mob In London 

Viral footage showed Floyd Mayweather confronted by a jeering mob while shopping in London’ jewlery district.

Floyd Mayweather was doing some jewelry shopping in London when he was confronted by an angry mob and forced to make a sharp exit.

The boxing legend was browsing the stores in London’s historic jeweler quarter, Hatton Garden, on Tuesday (December 10). He appeared to be window shopping, eyeing up potential when things went left.

Footage surfaced online showing a chaotic scene with a large mob surrounding Mayweather. In one clip, Mayweather is seen arguing with the group as his security attempts to bundle him into an awaiting vehicle.

Tensions escalated as the hostile crowd jeered and heckled the champion fighter as his entourage tried to get Mayweather off the scene.

While it’s unclear what kicked off the confrontation, a rep for Mayweather reportedly claimed it stemmed from the boxer’s support for Israel amid the conflict with Palestine.

Additionally, a member of his security team reported the 47-year-old was subjected to racial slurs. Multiple witnesses alleged Mayweather was physically attacked during the incident.

However, Mayweather denied the rumors in a statement on Instagram Tuesday evening.

“Let me set the record straight,” he began. “There’s no truth to the rumors going around. I wasn’t punched or touched in any way. What you’re seeing is just my security doing their job to keep things under control.”

Floyd Mayweather said he was in London for a spot of shopping, but “unfortunately, people let jealousy and negativity fuel false stories.”

He concluded his statement by insisting, “I’m perfectly fine,” before putting the matter behind him.