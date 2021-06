Floyd Mayweather is asking for the public’s help in locating the thieves who burglarized his home.

A week after his exhibition fight against Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather shares that his Las Vegas estate was burglarized.

The undefeated boxer took to Instagram and stated that he’ll put up $100K for any news about the robbers.

“One’s home is their sanctuary, place of peace, relaxation, and comfort. When someone violates that sanctuary, it is disturbing and hurtful,” he captioned a post.

He continued, “One of my homes was burglarized in Las Vegas. They stole many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value.”

“I am offering at least $100,000.00 reward for information that leads to the return of my belongings. The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable.”

He ended his post by thanking the community for their support in locating the criminals, “Thank you for to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless.”

Ironically, the Money Team mogul stated that he actually robbed fans with his last contest against the social media star. During his post-fight interview, Floyd Mayweather said, “When it comes to legalized bank robbing, I’m the best.”

Floyd Mayweather “When it comes to legalized bank robbing, I’m the best” pic.twitter.com/xbwYFjplXr — BroBible (@BroBible) June 7, 2021

This story is developing.