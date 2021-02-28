Floyd Mayweather In Bidding War With Rapper Over $2 Million Maybach

(AllHipHop News)
When you are Floyd Mayweather, and nicknamed “the Money Man,” you usually get what you want.
But there is one item that might be a little difficult for the champion boxer to secure … even with all his millions: a rare 2009 Maybach called The Landaulet.
According to car dealer Obi Okeke, who has one available for sale, the value of the luxury vehicle is $2,645,748.10. But that matters very little to the 50-year-old billionaire.
So what about this car is so special?
It is a “chauffeur-driven limousine” with a soft partial convertible top with V12 Twin Turbo Engine and 620 horsepower.
According to Hans-Dieter Multhaupt, the Vice President of program management for Maybach, the owner of the car can be described as “a superrich individual who wants something that is extremely extraordinary and enjoys being driven in a car with acres of sky above them.”
He likes big toys.
Sources say that Floyd is currently in a bidding war with a popular rapper for Okeke’s car. While the rapper’s name is currently unknown, one wager AllHipHop.com cares to make is that said mic rocker won’t be Birdman, Drake or DJ Khaled.
They are among the eight people in the world who already have the costly ride.
Mayweather has a fly $20 million car collection that includes a “branded Rolls-Royce Phantom” and a Bugatti (both white). Maybe his name should be “Matchbox Mayweather.”