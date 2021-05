Floyd Mayweather had some sharp words for Logan Paul, as the pair prepare for a highly anticipated pay-per-view event this June.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan “The Maverick” Paul came face-to-face today (May 6th) during a media event to hype up their upcoming fight.

Floyd, an undefeated boxing legend, is coming out of retirement to take on Logan Paul, who is best known as a social media influencer turned boxer, like his infamous brother Jake, who was on hand for today’s press conference and acting like an uppity brat.

Both fighters appeared at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, which will also be the site of their exhibition match in June.

During the press conference, Floyd who is a 12-time, five-division world champion, vowed to beat some sense into Logan Paul during their matchup.

“It’s one thing to sell a fight, and people can say what they want, but one thing no one is going to do, is disrespect me.” – Floyd Mayweather.

Logan Paul, who hopes to match the spectacular success of his undefeated brother Jake, was not intimidated by Floyd’s history-making unbeaten record.

“Floyd came out of retirement, just to get re-retired. I’m about to beat the greatest fighter of all time.” – Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather will take on Logan Paul on June 6th, with NFL star Chad Johnson’s debut fight serving as the undercard for the highly anticipated PPV event.

The exhibition is being produced by Mayweather Promotions, Fanmio, and Mavathltcs.