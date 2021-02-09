Floyd Mayweather’s Fight With Logan Paul Postponed For Unknown Reason

(AllHipHop News)
Floyd Mayweather’s highly anticipated return to boxing has been postponed.
Floyd was supposed to step into the ring to fight YouTube star Logan Paul on February 20th. No reason was given for the cancellation of The PPV event, which is being promoted by platform Fanmio.
“After an absolutely tremendous response to the fight announcement, we’re hoping to announce a new date very soon along with some new exciting details,” Fanmio’s CEO Solomon Engel said in a statement.
The news could be a blessing in disguise for Logan Paul, after a video surface of him being knocked out during a sparring session as he prepared to fight the undefeated Floyd Mayweather.
But in a statement, Logan Paul said he was completely ready for his fight with Floyd and was confident the bout would be rescheduled.
“There are a lot of people involved, and you’ve only got one shot at it. So you need to get it absolutely 1000 percent right, and we’re just making sure we’re doing that. But yeah, I’m still going to beat the sht out of Floyd Mayweather, or maybe he’s going to beat the sht out of me. Point is, it’s still going to happen,” Logan told The Night Shift Gaming, reports MMAFighting.com.
Floyd Mayweather has plenty of options if he does want to return to the ring in 2021. Logan Paul’s brother Jake has been talking smack to Floyd Mayweather for the past few weeks, in an attempt to get a shot at a fight.
And 50 Cent has been trolling the champ with insults and a challenge to get in the ring with the champ, but the rapper quickly backed down.