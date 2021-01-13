YFN Lucci Promotes Video For “Rolled On” As Cops Hunt Him For Murder

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper YFN Lucci may be wanted for murder, but he seems to be more concerned with promoting his career.
Yesterday (January 12th), the Atlanta cops announced they were looking for the rapper over a double shooting that left one man dead and another man seriously wounded.
YFN Lucci, 29, is charged with felony murder, for his role in your shooting death of a man named James Adams, who was shot in the head and killed in southwest Atlanta on December 10th.
Two of his associates involved in the murder, Rav’on Boyd, 23, and Leroy Pitts, 17, were apprehended in Miami, but YFN Lucci remains on the loose.
Just a few moments ago, YFN Lucci took to Instagram to promote his new video ironically titled “Rolled On” featuring Mozzy. The cops are still looking for my YFN Lucci and they are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.
The comments on YFN Lucci’s social media feed went wild after his promotional post for the video.