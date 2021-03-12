Fokis Brings The Hood To Virtual Reality

Rapper Fokis is bringing Hip-Hop to VR with AllHipHop in a performance tonight!
(AllHipHop News)
Tonight (March 12th), rapper Fokis will be performing at the “WeIcome To The Ghetto” event in AltSpace Virtual Reality, where he will also debut his new video Welcome To The Ghetto directed by Tydro Elite. Fokis will be performing his album Seasons Change, People Too: Welcome To The Ghetto in its entirety, in the recreated NYCHA Projects of NYC. Opening act support for the event will be provided by Al Tejeda (Shadez Of Brooklyn) & Raw Wattage plus music by DJ Ice Cap (Munich, Germany) so put on your VR headset to participate in and watch the show.No Headset? no problem, log on to www.ALTVR.com, create your account and join in 2D mode right from your computer. You can also tune in and watch from www.Twitch.tv/iamfokis so be sure to subscribe today. Fokis is also dropping 8 limited edition CD’s of the album for $40 each. Click here for more information.The show starts at 4:00 PM EST.