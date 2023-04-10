Folk Are Shaking In Their Boots With News Of Upcoming Freaknic Documentary

With the announcement that P. Frank Williams’ upcoming “Freaknic: The Wildest Party Never Told” documentary on HULU is about to drop, and many parents and grandparents are shaking in their boots.
The documentary will focus on 1994, the year that really shifted how the nation saw the annual party that started in White Park with a few Morehouse and Spelman students.
One woman said, “I don’t know we might be in trouble. Did y’all hear Hulu is about to release a documentary about 94 Freaknic?”
She went on to say (with fear in her eyes) that she attended several Freaknics and that 94 was one she went to. Before saying she tried to remove herself from “the situations” whenever someone broke out video cameras to tape attendees getting loose, she prayed “Jesus be a big, tall privacy fence” around her.
Footage is starting to leak, including some of Kanye West with a girl “p-popping” in front of him.
While she is nervous, tons of millennials and Gen Zs are chiming in.
Someone niece hopped in and tweeted, “So many Gen-Xers love to say how glad they are that social media wasn’t around when they were young, and doing this and that… ‘There is no evidence…’and ‘I’m taking it to my grave…’ They said. Welp. Looks like the FreakNik documentary has determined THAT WAS A LIE! 🤣🤣🤣”
“Boy I’m glad I ain’t gotta worry about seeing my mama in freak nik documentary cause I won’t let her live it down on God 🤣😂,” one person tweeted.
“Let me ask my mother and aunt was they at the freaknik in 94 I know my gma wasn’t playing that lol,” another tweeted.
There is currently no date set for this release… nor a real trailer … this is making even more people anxious as to what is up Williams’ sleeve.