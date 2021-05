Foogiano is going to spend the next five years in prison over a gun charge and making authorities chase him down after he fled the state of Georgia.

Troubled rapper Foogiano is getting some support from his famous colleagues calling for the reduction of his five-year sentence.

The rapper was hit with a stiff prison term after he bolted from the state following an arrest in December of 2020 after he was allegedly caught with a Glock 19 handgun with a laser beam.

Foogiano was finally caught after he was taken into custody by police in Memphis, Tennessee in March.

The news of his five-year prison bid was shared by music executive and Authentic Empire founder Boomman on social media.

Green County Just Gave @FoogianoDaMayor 5 years for cutting an ankle monitor for a gun charge that wasn’t his and was claimed by some one else this is beyond crazy 😥 we have to do something about this! — Boomman (@Boomman_ae) May 3, 2021

Fellow rappers Meek Mill and Foogiano’s girlfriend, Wolf Pack Global artist Renni Rucci, are advocating on his behalf. The two both think that Gucci Mane’s artist is getting a raw deal.

Free foogiano ….. don’t try to kill that man whole career about tryna protect his self years ago! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 3, 2021

Foogiano’s lady noted, “You know what it is wit me! I got us. #freefoo 🖤🔒 these videos made me smile because the night he made this song about me I was in the next room making one about him. We was like two lil kids in love for the first time and it’s still that way…”