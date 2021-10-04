Foogiano Proposes To Renni Rucci From Jail

Foogiano might be doing a five-year bid, but that has not stopped his plans from moving forward in his relationship with rapper Renni Rucci!

Rapper Foogiano is showing up a whole bunch of guys with his birthday gift to his girl Renni Rucci.

Not only did he shower her with gifts upon gifts (including a proposal with some bling), but he did it all from jail.

Some women cannot get their man to pick up a card on their way home from work on their birthday, but Gucci Mane’s 1017 recording artist figured out how to coordinate the perfect 30th birthday surprise for Renni Rucci his now-fiancée.

Renni Rucci, who is also a rapper, shared the exciting news online. Over the weekend, she posted a few videos to show how her man loves her.

He had delivered to her a box of chocolate-covered strawberries, a bouquet of flowers, and a big old Louboutin box from his prison cell. In addition to that, he asked her to marry him — complete with a gigantic diamond engagement ring.

Her caption on her Instagram said, “Best birthday ever! #dirtythirty from a girlfriend to fiancee @foogiano.”

The “Love and Hip Hop” star began dating Mr. Romantic last year after reportedly meeting on Instagram.

Shortly afterward, Foogiano was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He received a release from jail with a $50,000 bail and an ankle monitor to track his comings and goings.

He was restricted to stay inside of the state of Georgia.

However, Foogiano burned the ankle monitor off his leg and went on the lamb. In March was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee, by the feds.

He was sentenced to five years in prison in May for his previous charges.

Well, we called him Mr. Romantic, not Boy Scout Of The Year.