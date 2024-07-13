Foolio’s Instagram Account Continues Taunting Fans Weeks After Death: “I’ll Shock The World”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Either someone close to Foolio is sick in the head or his Instagram page has been hacked. Weeks after the Florida rapper was gunned down outside of a Tampa Holiday Inn, his social media account remains active.

On Friday (July 12), a message that read “I’m still here…guess might have to go IG LIVE SOON” appeared in Foolio’s Instagram Stories. The next post noted Foolio’s monthly Spotify listeners had increased by 600,000 since his death. The caption read, “I’m happy during this experience ppl are tappin in, but I got a question. Who dead?” The final post was Foolio talking and encouraging fans to click on a link to his music.

In a previous post, someone pretending to be Foolio also vowed, “Just know I’m still here. Once the time is allowed I’ll shock the world. U can’t kill a Demi God.”

The bizarre activity has been ongoing since Foolio’s murder on June 23, which just happened to be his 26th birthday. People were quick to point out his friends and family just hosted his funeral in his hometown of Jacksonville, where mourners sang along to Foolio’s Yungeen Ace diss track, “When I See You.”

Yungeen Ace, Foolio and their respective gangs, Ace’s Top Killers (ATK) and Kill Them All (KTA), have been feuding since roughly 2015. At least seven Jacksonville rappers have been killed, and both Yungeen Ace and Foolio were shot at various times during the war.

Yungeen Ace and three others—including his brother Trevon Bullard—were celebrating a birthday in June 2018, when someone opened fire on their car. Bullard and two others were killed, including Ace’s brother, while the rapper managed to survive after being shot eight times. In 2021, Foolio was grazed by a bullet and targeted in another shooting last year. He was hit in the foot and, in fact, was still in a walking boot in recent Instagram photos.

Foolio’s Instagram account has been taunting Yungeen Ace, continuing their contentious and fatal feud. On June 28, Yungeen Ace dropped a new song and video for “Game Over” on his YouTube channel in which he (once again) seems to be dissing Foolio.

Yungeen Ace plugged the video and song on Instagram and someone using Foolio’s account instantly labeled it “trash,” although the comment has since been deleted. Yungeen Ace replied, “You still f###### with me dude? I love you 4EVA.”