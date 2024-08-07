Foolio Murder: Detailed Plot Revealed By Prosecutors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors outline the dark plot behind the stalk-and-slay of rapper Julio Foolio, painting a grim picture of an escalating gang conflict.

Rapper Julio Foolio was stalked through Tampa and assassinated in a brutal gang feud, prosecutors revealed Tuesday.

Court documents detail a sinister sequence of events that led to the death of Foolio, a member of the KTA/6 Block gang, targeted by rivals from the ATK (Ace’s Top Killers) gang.

On Sunday, June 23, Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, Jr., was gunned down at a Holiday Inn as he celebrated his birthday.

The suspects, Isaiah Chance, Alicia Andrews, Sean Gathright, Davion Murphy and Rashad Murphy, used two cars— a Chevy Cruze and a Chevy Impala— and followed Foolio to two strip clubs before ambushing him at the hotel, according to the court records.

The assailants wielded two AR-style rifles and a Glock pistol in the cold-blooded killing.

Investigators discovered that on the night of the murder, Chance and his girlfriend, Andrews, shadowed Foolio from one strip club to the next.

Surveillance footage showed Chance on his phone at one of the clubs, calling Gathright, who was in the second vehicle.

Both cars eventually converged at the Holiday Inn, where the fatal attack unfolded.

The suspects circled Foolio’s vehicle twice before the Murphys and Gathright opened fire. Julio Foolio was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were injured in the hail of bullets.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested four of the five suspects, who are now facing first-degree murder charges and are being held without bond.

Authorities are actively seeking Davion Murphy, and his capture appears imminent.