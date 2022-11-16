Former ‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Arrested Again

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The actor known for playing Hakeem Lyon is in police custody.

Bryshere “Yazz” Gray is back behind bars.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officials apprehended Bryshere Gray in Maricopa, Arizona for probation violation. A woman reportedly called the police on Gray last week.

The unnamed woman accused Gray of throwing a box of food at her and pulling her hair. Since Gray apparently failed to inform his probation officer about the incident, a judge signed a warrant for his arrest.

Bryshere Gray’s personal life has been marred by run-ins with the law. In 2020, he was arrested in Goodyear, Arizona following an alleged domestic violence accusation by his wife. Gray reportedly had a standoff with a SWAT team and crisis negotiators at the time.

“The woman had flagged down a citizen for help moments earlier at another nearby gas station stating that she had been assaulted at her Goodyear home for the last several hours by her husband,” read a police report. “The victim told police her husband was Bryshere Gray, an actor on the TV series Empire.”

Bryshere Gray eventually pled guilty to felony aggravated assault in the Goodyear case. The plea agreement called for the Philadelphia native to serve 10 days in county jail and 3 years probation. His latest legal situation in Maricopa may have violated those terms.

Best known for his role as Hakeem Lyon in the Fox musical drama television series Empire, Bryshere Gray also starred in The New Edition Story and Canal Street. In addition, he recorded music for the Empire soundtracks under the stage name Yazz as well.