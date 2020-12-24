Former GM Employee Sues Claiming Rap Music Gave Him A Mental Breakdown

(AllHipHop News)
Auto manufacturer GM could be forced to pay out a huge amount of money, all because of some Hip-Hop music.
A guy named Antonio Brown filed the lawsuit against GM, over claims he was terminated for protesting the rap music other employees played at work
Brown, who suffers from anxiety and bipolar disorder, says he was earning about $50,000 a year working for GM on the auto manufacturer’s “seal line.”
Brown says he was severely traumatized by his fellow employees on December 7th, 2018, after they played explicit rap songs while working the day away.
“Mr. Brown was forced to endure the hostile work environment created by the loud playing of ‘Rap’ music which contained vulgar and sexually explicit language that some of the employees had chosen to listen to,” according to Brown’s complaint.
“Although Mr. Brown protested the use of this music at work to his management, the supervisors failed to address the offensive situation in anyway,” which led him to have a mental breakdown.
Brown says he also conveyed the issue to his union leader, who also failed to address the situation, leading to a verbal and physical confrontation that ended in the police being called.
Brown says he filed for sick leave on December 10th, 2018, and had to seek out group therapy over the raunchy rap music and the altercation with management.
When he returned to work on May 10th, 2019 and attempted to punch in, Brown says he was whisked away and sent to the personal department. He was fired on the spot over the earlier fight with his bosses.
Antonio Brown is suing GM for age discrimination, creating a hostile work environment, and retaliation. He is seeking compensatory damages of at least $75,000, and punitive damages to be determined by a jury.