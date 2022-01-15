Former NYPD Sergeant, That Was A Drug Mule For The Nine Trey Bloods When 6ix9ine Was Down, Gets Light Sentence

The judge tells her he wants her to rehabilitate herself.

The ex-NYPD cop who lost her job after being a drug mule for Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, around the time that 6ix9ine was affiliated with the gang, is smiling after her Thursday, Jan. 13 court case.

From 2017 to 2018, she played both sides of the fence. As a sergeant assigned to 22 housing projects in the Brooklyn sections of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Williamsburg, and in the downtown area, she played the street life as hard as she played the law enforcement side.

According to the NY Daily News, a Manhattan Federal Court Judge, Alvin Hellerstein, sentenced Arlicia Robinson, the former sergeant, to a four-year supervised release on probation for her participation in transportation 100 grams of heroin for the gang from the Bronx to Manhattan on July 25, 2018.

This lenient sentencing deeply impacted the 41-year-old single mother of three.

Through a virtual stream, Robinson said in court, “I know now and I always will that what I did was wrong. I take full responsibility for my poor decision-making and behavior. I was not thinking clearly and was not thinking straight.”

She spoke about her connection to the multi-colored-haired rapper’s crew. She confessed to being the girlfriend of two Nine Trey members: Kristian Cruz, a “five-star general” and Aaron “Bat” Young.

Cruz sold between $2 million to $3 million in heroin and fentanyl when he was active and Young, who is now locked up, was sentenced to 20 years for his role inside of the New York fragment of the gang that originated on the West Coast in the late 70s and 80s.

Robinson lied for her old boo to a grand jury. Before 2018, she saw him shot by a rival drug dealer but did not testify to that.

Her lawyer, Justine Harris asked the judge to consider Robinson’s traumatic upbringing as a reason why she was so easily attracted to the gang life.

She said, “Both her parents died when she was 7. She was raised by a series of different loving family members but very unstable home situations. She was a victim as a child of repeated sexual abuse and assault between the ages of 9 and 13.”

The judge commented, “All of us have an inner turmoil that can prevent correct decision-making. And sometimes, that inner turmoil rises to such a degree because of the deprivations of life and childhood and abuse and the like that robs an individual of being able to make an autonomous decision. It’s very hard to find a condition of life more difficult than the conditions Ms. Robinson went through.”

“One of the purposes of punishment is to rehabilitate a person,” he said. “You’ve shown, Ms. Robinson, your own rehabilitation — even before your punishment — by choosing a life of helping others and supporting your family and your children. And making yourself clean and strong to do those things is highly commendable.”