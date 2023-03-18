Former President Donald Trump To Be Arrested Next Week– Calls For MAGAmaniacs To Protest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

He will be the second president to ever serve time.

Former Donald Trump says he may be getting arrested on Tuesday, March 21.

The 45th president took to social media to share the news.

“Illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorney’s office … indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven … the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, according to Reuters.

He will be the second president ever to be arrested. The first was Ulysses S. Grant, who was arrested by William H. West, a former slave and Civil War veteran who joined the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Ironically, Trump’s arrest will be at the hands of another Black person— New York Attorney General Letitia “Tish” James.

Grant was arrested for speeding in his horse-drawn carriage. Trump’s crimes are a little more ridiculous.

Trump is facing more serious charges for trying to give a p### star hush money about their affair.

And unlike Grant, Trump is calling for national protest from his supporters.

“Protest, take our nation back!” said Trump.

The former president is also being investigated for inciting the Jan. 6 protest on the Capitol building. That call for protest was because he lost the 2020 election.