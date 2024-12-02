Foul: Kyrie Irving Family Retreat Fiasco Sparks $390K Dispute

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving faces a $390K lawsuit from a wellness company accusing him of skipping payment for services provided during a chaotic family retreat.

Kyrie Irving is an eight-time NBA All-Star, but his off-court dealings just earned him a spot in a New York courtroom.

The Dallas Mavericks guard is accused of leaving a health and wellness company on the hook for nearly $400,000 after hosting a lavish family retreat this summer that spiraled out of control.

Elite Mind Solutions, a company specializing in mental performance coaching, claims they were hired to provide workshops and wellness services for Irving’s family retreat, held from June 28 to July 2.

According to the lawsuit, Kyrie Irving initially asked the company to cater to 50 to 60 attendees.

But just days before the retreat, he reportedly upped the headcount to 115—only for over 150 people to show up at the event.

The company says the retreat was derailed when a participant unexpectedly died, forcing them to step in with crisis intervention services.

Elite Mind alleges he hasn’t paid a dime of the $390,710 they’re owed for their services, which included last-minute accommodations for the surge of attendees and crisis management following the tragic death.

Elite Mind even brought in a retired NYPD detective to manage the situation and liaise with law enforcement.

The lawsuit describes how Elite Mind scrambled to keep the event running smoothly, adding that the retreat’s “continuation was only possible due to Plaintiff’s extraordinary efforts.”

Despite multiple invoices and follow-ups, Elite Mind claims Irving and his company ghosted them once the retreat ended.

“[Irving] knowingly accepted these services and derived significant benefits from them,” the complaint reads. “Yet they refuse to compensate Plaintiff.”

Elite Mind Solutions has worked with Irving and his family since 2020, building a relationship that should have made this job easy.

But the company says Irving’s behavior this time was a departure from their prior dealings.

According to Elite Mind, Irving’s alleged promise to “handle all costs” was a calculated move to ensure their full participation in the retreat.

“Defendants made false representations… with the intent to induce Plaintiff to continue performing services,” the lawsuit claims.

“Mr. Irving and his company benefited enormously from Plaintiff’s services, including the continuation of the retreat in the wake of a tragic incident,” the filing states.

Yet Elite Mind says their trust was misplaced, and they’re now seeking $390,710 in unpaid fees, plus interest and legal costs.

Irving has not responded publicly to the lawsuit, which accuses him of unjust enrichment and fraud.