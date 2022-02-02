Four Arrested In Connection To Overdose Death Of Michael K. Williams

Four people were taken into custody for their alleged roles in the death of Michael K. Williams.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced the arrests of Irvin Cartagena, Hector Robles, Luiz Cruz and Carlos Macci on Wednesday (February 2).

They’ve each been charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue, fentanyl and heroin. Cartagena was also charged with causing the death of Michael K. Williams in connection with the narcotics conspiracy.

“Michael K. Williams, a prominent actor and producer, tragically overdosed in his New York City apartment from fentanyl-laced heroin,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a press release. “Today, along with our law enforcement partners at the NYPD, we announce the arrests of members of a drug crew, including Irvin Cartagena, the man who we allege sold the deadly dose of drugs to Michael K. Williams.”

Damian Williams added, “This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy. The Southern District of New York and our law enforcement partners will not give up. We will bring every tool to bear. And we will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction and cause senseless death.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin to Michael K. Williams on September 5, 2021. The transaction was caught on surveillance video.

Robles, Cruz and Macci are facing a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years behind bars. Cartagena could get the same punishment or a harsher sentence if convicted of causing Michael K. Williams’ death. He faces a minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Michael K. Williams passed away on September 6, 2021. The acclaimed actor was 54.