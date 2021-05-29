Four Times A Charm! Usher To Be A Dad Again

Huge congratulations goes out to usher, who’s expecting his fourth child now that his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea is pregnant!

Usher is to become a dad for the fourth time.

The “Yeah!” hitmaker and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, who are already parents to eight-month-old daughter Sovereign Bo together, revealed they are expecting another bundle of joy.

Usher hosted the iHeart Radio Music Awards on Thursday night (May 27) – where Jenn showed off her growing bump.

The happy news comes after Usher gushed about his and record executive Jenn’s daughter during an interview with U.S. TV show “Extra,” explaining of Sovereign’s name: “So, Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name. She’s definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo — Bo is at the end of it, so (she’s) my little ‘reign-bo.’ ”

Usher is also dad to Naviyd, 12, and 13-year-old Usher V from his marriage to ex-wife Tameka Foster.

The singer was also previously married to Grace Miguel from 2015 to 2018.