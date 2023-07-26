Fox News Targets N.W.A, Snoop Dogg & More In Response To Jason Aldean’s Racist Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Reporters point to songs like NWA as examples of rap songs that are more dangerous that the country singer’s song.

Several Fox News talking heads defended country singer Jason Aldean’s controversial single “Try That in a Small Town” by comparing it to violent Hip-Hop songs, that have historically been seen as “pro-crime” and “anti-police.”

The issue is that many believe Aldean’s song is a dog whistle that subversively nods to white supremacy and domestic terrorist acts against Black people.

A compilation of the Fox News shows juxtaposing liberals’ and Black people’s outrage for Aldean’s song against rap songs has been compiled by Media Matters for America. One of them is from Jeanine Pirro, a co-host on the show, “The Five.”

She said, “Let me tell you about a song that no one has protested, that we certainly are not talking about at this table, called ‘F tha Police’ by N.W.A.”

After reciting the lyrics from the 1988 song, she questioned, “Now, I don’t hear anyone talking about that. Why?”

Another song brought into focus was Snoop Dogg’s single with BADBADNOTGOOD, “Lavender.”

Lauren Conlin, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Harris Kimberley Faulkner admonished the song on “The Faulkner Focus,” pointing to the West Coast rapper holding a toy gun at a clown version of former president Donald Trump.

Guilfoyle was so offended, she allegedly said the Secret Service should kill the rapper for the offensive video, with Faulkner, a Black woman, joining in and saying, “My whole thing is that, you know, there are a lot of songs out there with lyrics that are extremely offensive. Things that rhyme with ‘trigger.’ All sorts of things.”

Another rap song brought into question was Nas’ “Cop Shot the Kid.”