Fox Soul Presents Juneteenth Honors Featuring Rick Ross, T.I. And More

Fox Soul’s Juneteenth Honors awards show will recognize the work of Big Sean, Doug E. Fresh, Maxwell, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty and more.

Fox Soul will air an awards show called Juneteenth Honors on Sunday (June 19).

The event celebrates the Juneteenth holiday and acknowledges the achievements of several Black luminaries. Terrence J and Hip Hop legend MC Lyte will host the ceremony, which takes place at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C.

“I’m coming to D.C.!” Terrence J wrote on Instagram. “Join me this year for the biggest Juneteenth celebration in the country at Juneteenth Honors hosted by @thejunteenthfoundation at the Warner Theatre. This event is going to be special! Proceeds support scholarships for HBCU students.”

Juneteenth Honors will focus on the accomplishments of Black artists, business people and more. Honorees include Big Sean, Doug E. Fresh, Maxwell, Omari Hardwick, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, Robert Smith and Cathy Hughes.

Fox Soul’s holiday festivities will also feature musical performances. Rick Ross, T.I., Keri Hilson, Domani, Ledisi and Shevonne will perform at the event.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the day when Union General Gordon Granger and his troops traveled to Galveston, Texas in 1865 to inform enslaved people of their freedom.

“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” Granger announced months after the Civil War ended. “This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer.”

Black Americans began celebrating Juneteenth as their true independence day. The holiday has also been called Freedom Day and Emancipation Day. President Joe Biden signed legislation making it a federal holiday in 2021.

Fox Soul’s Juneteenth Honors broadcast begins at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST on June 19. Check out all the ways to watch the show here.