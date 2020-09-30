Frank Ocean Blasts Donald Trump & Launches Voting Registration Website

(AllHipHop News)
Frank Ocean is known to be an elusive and restrained public figure. Outside of lyrics on projects like Channel Orange and Blonde, he very rarely shares his personal thoughts.
However, the R&B singer is letting it be known he is not a supporter of the current POTUS. Ocean took to his Instagram Stories to comment about last night’s presidential debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden.
“Debates are on. It all feels fake. The problem’s that it’s not,” wrote Ocean. “Donald is president and might not leave the White House even if he loses the race so some say. [Please] vote. Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining than these debates.”
Trump has repeatedly refused to agree to a peaceful transfer of power if he is not reelected on November 3. That refusal to adhere to a nonviolent presidential transition has alarmed many politicians, pundits, and voters. Trump currently trails Biden by 6 points in the national polls, according to the RealClearPolitics average.
Ocean added on IG, “If you’re not registered swipe up to Blonde.co the form just takes 2 minutes to fill out. Goodnight.” The Grammy winner’s Blonded website provides an online voter registration form. The site also has vote.org links for American citizens to check their registration status, view an early voting calendar, request an absentee ballot, and sign up for election reminders.