Frank Ocean Too Busy For Coachella 2022

Frank Ocean will headline Coachella in 2023 after scheduling issues forced him to pull out of a festival slot in 2022.

The singer was originally slated to front the 2020 festival with Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott.

But after Coachella bosses had to reschedule to the spring of 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Frank Ocean was not available.

Coachella boss Paul Tollett has yet to reveal full details about next spring’s event, but he has confirmed RATM and Travis Scott will be back as headliners – and Frank Ocean will be back in 2023.

Frank Ocean last performed at Coachella in 2012, just before the release of his breakthrough album, Channel Orange.