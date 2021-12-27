Frank Ocean Shares Nearly 9 Minutes Of New Music

Frank Ocean marked his return to “Blonded Radio” with the premiere of nearly nine minutes of unreleased music.

Frank Ocean shared a special gift with his fans on Christmas Day, returning with the first episode of his Apple Music show, “Blonded Radio” since 2019. Furthermore, he treated listeners to almost nine minutes of new music, including words from Wim “The Iceman” Hof, a Dutch motivational speaker and athlete.

#FrankOcean is back.



A new episode of #blondedRADIO is yours at 11AM PT, only on Apple Music 1. https://t.co/KD7cHdigj7 pic.twitter.com/Ryqd1m7Omd — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) December 25, 2021

The “Dear April” singer explained via his Instagram Story how he was inspired by Wim during a time of grief. Frank Ocean lost his younger brother Ryan Moore (also known as Ryan Breaux) to a fatal car crash in August 2020.

“Me and (Wim Hof) had a conversation some time ago when I was in the earlier stages of grief,” he said. “And I remember marveling afterwards at how his energy blasted through the phone. So much vim in this Wim.”

“We spoke for a while about his work, the purpose of grief and how going into the cold water changed his life. It reminded me of conversations in the studio with players I know. Freewheeling, psychedelic, emotionally charged, intelligent and generous. I enjoyed listening to him, so in this edit I just let him speak uninterrupted.”

Listen To A Snippet Of The New Frank Ocean Below

This new Frank Ocean tho 😭😭😭😭✨✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/hryg5qz7RG — ᄅᄅᄅ (@forestgry) December 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Frank Ocean’s mother, Katonya Breaux took to social media to ask people not to send her holiday greetings.

“I’m so grateful for the people that love me,” she wrote. “So incredibly grateful. I just have one request. Please, refrain from texting or messaging me any Merry this or Happy that messages. Maybe next year, but not this year. I know you want to show love but when I look at my phone and see 50 messages like this, it’s just more triggering than helpful. So instead, send love through the universes.”