Mother, Son & Two Others Charged In California Rapper Fred Locz’s Murder Case

The ‘Fresno To Reno’ creator died from a drive-by shooting.

Local authorities have charged four people in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Fresno-based rapper Freddie “Fred Locz” Carrasco. Two family members are among the named defendants.

Fred Locz passed away at Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center on June 12. According to The Fresno Bee, police investigators claim multiple rounds of gunfire struck Carrasco’s Honda Accord while driving on Highway 99.

22-year-old Shamon DeJohn Butler and 25-year-old Aquilla Quincy Bailey III entered not guilty pleas in the murder case. The Fresno County District Attorney’s office charged Gracie Mae Snowden, Butler’s mother, and Juliana Woods, a friend of the suspects, with dissuading a witness.

Prosecutors also charged Juliana Woods with an enhancement of dissuading the witness for the benefit of a criminal street gang. Woods reportedly pleaded not guilty in September and received a pre-trial release. Gracie Mae Snowden is out on bail while awaiting to be arraigned on December 1.

“It makes me angry, very angry,” said Fred Locz’s mother, Chastity Gossett. “I want to know why did you do this to him. He was just driving on the freeway on a sunny summer day. And not only did they kill my son, they could have hurt other innocent people on the freeway. It just makes no sense.”

Fred Locz released songs such as “Shorter Days,” “Smoke Wit Us” and “Views Of My Life.” His discography also contains the 2021 full-length projects Fresno To Reno and Pain Unexplained 2. Plus, The Better Dayz EP dropped in January 2022.