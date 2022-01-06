Freddie Gibbs Calls Gunna A Snitch In Online Beef

Gunna shared his “DS4” tracklist with the claim, “When my album drop Freddie Gibbs will the biggest moment of his career.”

Gunna and Freddie Gibbs went back and forth on Twitter yesterday (Jan. 5) after Gunna dropped the tracklist for his upcoming project.

He took to Twitter to share the 20 songs featured on “DS4.”

However, the friction between him and Gibbs began when he later tweeted, “When my album drop Freddie Gibbs will the biggest moment of his career.”

When my album drop Freddie Gibbs will the biggest moment of his career. — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) January 5, 2022

Gibbs responded by retweeting Gunna’s post with a single kissing face emoji. He swiftly followed up with a flurry of tweets beginning with. “Definitely about to be my biggest year in rap I appreciate all y’all n##### manne” before suggesting the entire world is against him.

Twitter @FreddieGibbs

Next, Freddie Gibbs implied he is “the hot topic,” and Gunna is only saying his name for clout. Then, when his long-time online nemesis, DJ Akademiks got involved, Gibbs took the opportunity to mock them both. He shared a clip of Gunna taunting him saying, “Let’s go both y’all look like studs.”

Let’s go both y’all look like studs 😂 https://t.co/zKOiwVzqxC — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 5, 2022

He carried on tweeting throughout the day at one point claiming to be a fan of Gunna. “I love gunna music,” he wrote. “I think he one of the best making music so to be recognized by one of the best is a blessing. Now don’t take this get back s### personal.”

I love gunna music I think he one of the best making music so to be recognized by one of the best is a blessing. Now don’t take this get back s### personal. — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 5, 2022

Freddie Gibbs Calls Gunna A Snitch

This did not stop the exchange between the pair as Gibbs continued with his posts. He turned his attention to and an old, widely-seen clip of Gunna allegedly on an episode of CNN discussing a criminal case. He shared the video with the caption, “I’m just gon leave this right here y’all have a good evening.”

I’m just gon leave this right here y’all have a good evening. pic.twitter.com/3nKcLREUfD — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 5, 2022

This time, Gunna responded directly to Gibbs. ‘It’s cnn and my cuzin still doin life for no statement ever been turn in ! #FREEDEVO.”

Twitter @Gunna

Gibbs replied, “It’s snitchin. I hope yo album do good bro I’m rooting for U,” before claiming he was returning “to my regularly scheduled program.”

Twitter @FreddieGibbs

A clip of Gunna discussing the video with The Breakfast Club was circulated with Wunna stating, “I ain’t never stopped a crime.”

Here’s an update of some facts for your reference pic.twitter.com/FoyRctnfVk — 404Lo (@404_MyCity) January 5, 2022

The spat comes days after Akademiks called Freddie Gibbs the police for leaking his phone number.